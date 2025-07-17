Head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration receives UAE Accountability Authority delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. On July 17, Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with a delegation led by Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Accountability Authority, Trend reports.

The sides praised the current state of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE, emphasizing that President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to the UAE and the signing of the “Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates” in the presence of both Presidents laid a strong foundation for the further expansion of bilateral relations.

They hailed the continued and dynamic development of cooperation in various fields, including the economy, transportation, energy, and culture. It was noted that UAE companies have successfully implemented several renewable and alternative energy projects in Azerbaijan.

The delegation was briefed on the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. As a result, former internally displaced persons have begun returning to their native lands. Gratitude was expressed to the UAE for its financial support of humanitarian demining operations in these areas.

Discussions also covered the work of Azerbaijan’s Commission on Combating Corruption and the UAE Accountability Authority, particularly focusing on anti-corruption measures, institutional reforms, improvements to the legal framework, and efforts to enhance transparency and accountability in public institutions. The two sides explored opportunities for expanding bilateral and international cooperation in these areas.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.