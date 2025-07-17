Azerbaijan publishes report on RON95 import origins for 5M2025

Azerbaijan imported around 56,000 tons of AI-95 gasoline worth approximately $47 million from four countries in the first five months of 2025, marking a sharp increase compared to the same period last year. During this time, the country also exported about 4,200 tons of the same fuel worth $3 million solely to Georgia.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register