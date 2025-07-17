President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan review construction progress at New Shusha Mosque (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov inspected the ongoing construction of the New Shusha Mosque, Trend reports.

Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President, briefed the President and the Chairman on the progress of the construction.

The foundation of the mosque was laid by President Ilham Aliyev in 2021. Once completed, the mosque will stand as a modern architectural landmark in the historic city, with a design rich in symbolic meaning. In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the mosque’s layout will resemble the number 8, symbolizing Victory Day - the day Shusha was liberated from occupation. The mosque will feature two minarets shaped to resemble the number 11, symbolizing the liberation of Shusha and Karabakh in the eleventh month of the year. Each minaret will stand 72 meters tall, and the mosque is being built in the upper part of Shusha. The exterior will be decorated with geometric patterns inspired by those found on the minarets of Shusha’s historic mosques. Currently, more than 60 percent of the construction has been completed, with the project expected to be finalized next year.

