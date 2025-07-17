President Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty view bullet-riddled monuments of Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov viewed the bullet-riddled monuments of prominent Azerbaijani figures Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli in the city of Shusha. These monuments were damaged by Armenian forces during the occupation, Trend reports.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was informed that during the occupation, the Armenian side had planned to transport the statues to Armenia to be melted down. However, thanks to the efforts of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the statues were recovered from Armenia, brought back to Azerbaijan, and temporarily placed in the courtyard of the Museum of Art in Baku. Following the liberation of Shusha, the statues were restored to their original locations.

