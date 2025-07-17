Azerbaijan set to offer three mineral deposits at upcoming auction
A new auction for the use of three mineral deposits in Azerbaijan is set to take place in early August, offering sand, gravel, and clay sites to investors. Interested parties, including foreign bidders, must submit documents by the end of July and meet the participation requirements outlined in the official announcement.
