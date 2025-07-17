JA Solar to supply 1 GW of PV modules for Masdar’s solar projects in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. JA Solar, a global leader in the photovoltaic (PV) industry, was selected to supply one gigawatt (GW) of high-efficiency DeepBlue 4.0 Pro PV modules for the Banka and Bilasuvar solar power projects in Azerbaijan being developed by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy leader, Trend reports via JA Solar.

JA Solar’s DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules are engineered to perform in challenging coastal environments, characterized by high humidity, salinity, strong winds, and airborne dust. Designed to adjust to diverse environments, the modules offer excellent resistance to corrosion and extreme weather, ensuring long-term durability, stable output, and improved system performance. These features collectively help reduce the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) and maximize energy yield.

The Banka and Bilasuvar projects are the largest utility-scale solar developments in Azerbaijan. Once operational, they are expected to generate approximately 1.53 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, avoiding carbon dioxide emissions of approximately 1.15 million tons each year. The initiative will significantly contribute to Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify its energy mix and advance its renewable energy goals.