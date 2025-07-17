Azerbaijan’s Embassy in France releases footage from exhibition commemorating journalists lost to Armenian aggression (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in France has released photos from a recent exhibition commemorating journalists who lost their lives while covering events during Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The exhibition was organized by the Baku Network think tank, with support from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris and the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan.

Baku Network is noted as the first organization to raise awareness in Europe about Azerbaijani journalists who became victims of Armenian attacks.

“They gave their lives to bring the truth to the world. This exhibition is dedicated to their courage, sacrifice, and memory. We will never forget them,” the Embassy said in a statement.

The exhibition showcased materials about the fallen journalists to a wide audience. It was attended by members of French civil society as well as journalists from France and other countries.

Held at the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Paris, the exhibition was part of Baku Network’s project titled “Analyzing Hybrid and Ideological Threats Against Azerbaijan.”

Commemorative booklets honoring the journalists were distributed to exhibition attendees and guests of a separate presentation marking the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The presentation was held at UNESCO headquarters during the organization’s 47th World Heritage Committee session.