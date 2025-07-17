Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada approves lineup of new government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17.​ The Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine has officially approved the composition of the country’s new government, following the nomination by newly appointed Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, Trend reports.

Mykhailo Fedorov has been appointed Minister of Digital Transformation and First Deputy Prime Minister, while Oleksiy Kuleba retains his post as Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine’s Reconstruction and Minister for Communities and Territories Development. Taras Kachka takes on the role of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Several ministers continue in their existing roles, including Matvii Bidnyi as Minister of Youth and Sports, Natalia Kalmykova as Minister for Veterans Affairs, Ihor Klymenko as Minister of Internal Affairs, Oksen Lisovyi as Minister of Education and Science, Viktor Liashko as Minister of Health, and Sergii Marchenko as Minister of Finance. In addition, German Galushchenko has been named Minister of Justice, Svitlana Hrynchuk becomes Minister of Energy, Oleksiy Sobolev is appointed Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, and Uliutin Denys takes over as Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Cohesion.

