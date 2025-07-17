Rystad Energy sees continued slowdown in global upstream M&A activity

Photo: Rystad Energy

Global upstream merger and acquisition (M&A) activity experienced a significant decline in early 2025, with deal values plunging 39% from the last quarter of 2024 to just $28 billion in 1Q2025, less than half the $66 billion recorded in the same period a year earlier, according to Rystad Energy.

