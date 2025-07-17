Rystad Energy sees continued slowdown in global upstream M&A activity
Photo: Rystad Energy
Global upstream merger and acquisition (M&A) activity experienced a significant decline in early 2025, with deal values plunging 39% from the last quarter of 2024 to just $28 billion in 1Q2025, less than half the $66 billion recorded in the same period a year earlier, according to Rystad Energy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy