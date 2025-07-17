Azerbaijani crude sees price dip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil delivered to Italy’s Augusta port on a CIF basis dropped by $1.70, or 2.3 percent, settling at $72.36 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price for Azeri Light also declined, falling by $1.75, or 2.4 percent, to $71.11 per barrel.

Urals crude slipped by $1.39, or 2.37 percent, to $57.17 per barrel, while Dated Brent, produced in the North Sea, was down $1.45, or 2.03 percent, at $70.01 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.