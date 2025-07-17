Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani crude sees price dip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil delivered to Italy’s Augusta port on a CIF basis dropped by $1.70, or 2.3 percent, settling at $72.36 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price for Azeri Light also declined, falling by $1.75, or 2.4 percent, to $71.11 per barrel.

Urals crude slipped by $1.39, or 2.37 percent, to $57.17 per barrel, while Dated Brent, produced in the North Sea, was down $1.45, or 2.03 percent, at $70.01 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

