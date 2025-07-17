Next group of ex-IDPs arrives in Kangarli village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. A group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who set out for Kangarli village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district today has arrived in their native land, Trend reports.

At this stage, 43 families (176 people) were handed the keys to newly built private houses.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, as well as representatives of the State Committee on Refugees and IDPs.

The residents who returned to the native village thanked President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

To date, nearly 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel