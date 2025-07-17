Pakistan eager to gain insights from Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Accounts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Cooperation between the Supreme Audit Institutions of Azerbaijan and Pakistan is very important, and we want to benefit experiences of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts, Muhammad Ajmal Gondal, the head of the Supreme Audit Institution of Pakistan (SAI Pakistan), told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the 62nd Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) Governing Board meeting held in Baku.

The auditor general assessed the possibilities of cooperation between the Supreme Audit Institutions of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

"Representatives of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan visited Pakistan. We had very detailed discussions in Islamabad.

The audit institution of Azerbaijan has really progressed a lot. In the last two to three years, it has formed a professional team. Currently, they are very good at financial audits," he said.

Gondal also spoke about the training program in the field of auditing.

"We have a training program. Through this program, we want to improve our skills. At the same time, we want to benefit from the experiences of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan, how they do it," he explained.

The auditor general of Pakistan also expressed interest in deepening future cooperation opportunities with Azerbaijan.

"We hope to have several cooperations with Azerbaijan in the field of audit. We would be pleased with cooperation in the economic, as well as state and state-owned companies, in particular.

Azerbaijan has very good experience in the field of audit. We are also good in this field. We can unite. We can conduct parallel or joint audits in areas that are not very sensitive, such as agriculture. We plan to have high-level discussions in this direction.

We have also drawn up specific plans in this direction. This plan also includes our training program. We have also come to Baku to receive training on some aspects. Our audit institution has good relations with the relevant authorities of Azerbaijan. We can conduct an audit here together with the audit institution of a brotherly country," he concluded.

