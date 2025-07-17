President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty visit Mehmandarovs’ Estate Complex in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Mehmandarovs’ Estate Complex in Shusha, Trend reports.

The Chairman was informed that the complex - comprising large and small residential buildings, a family mosque, and a spring - was built in the 18th century by members of the Mehmandarov family.

A rare example of Azerbaijan’s rich architectural heritage, the estate was restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Restoration efforts, including work on the family mosque and spring, began in October 2021. The spring’s roof was reconstructed in its original form and was officially commissioned during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit in September 2022 to inspect the restoration process. On May 9, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the restored Mehmandarovs’ Estate Complex. A museum exhibition titled “The House of Karabakh Nobility” was also established at the site. The exhibition recreates the interior of a Karabakh noble’s home and reflects the lifestyle of an intellectual from the late 19th to early 20th centuries. More than 150 antique items were used in curating the exhibition.