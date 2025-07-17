Romania invites Poland to EU enlargement summits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu met with her Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski in Brussels on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council, Trend reports citing the Romanian Foreign Ministry.

The discussions highlighted the excellent bilateral relationship, with a focus on strengthening the Romania-Poland Strategic Partnership, particularly in the commercial and defense sectors, Trend reports citing the

Both officials reaffirmed their determination to continue coordination on regional security, emphasizing the importance of reinforcing NATO's Eastern Flank. They expressed mutual appreciation for the contributions of Romanian troops through the air defense detachment deployed in Poland as part of NATO's forward presence, as well as for Polish troops stationed in the multinational brigade in Craiova, Romania.

Regarding European security, the ministers stressed the need to maintain multidimensional support for the region and to increase pressure on the Russian Federation. In this context, they reiterated their support for the swift adoption of the EU’s 18th package of sanctions.

Minister Țoiu emphasized the shared commitment of both countries to reduce Russia’s energy revenues by enforcing the oil price cap, imposing additional sanctions on Russia’s "shadow fleet" and those involved in its operations, and introducing further measures targeting maritime transport of Russian-origin exports.

She also expressed interest in jointly utilizing EU funds to support Ukraine's reconstruction and in fostering partnerships between Romanian and Polish companies. The two sides agreed on future workstreams to involve the business sector in joint strategic projects, starting with an exchange of best practices in securing and guaranteeing private sector investments in the EU neighborhood. Minister Țoiu further highlighted the added value of national development banks in improving the use of EU financial instruments and proposed launching a dialogue on this topic.

The two ministers reiterated their shared interest in promoting European values in the EU neighborhood as a tool to counter malign Russian narratives. Concrete cooperation initiatives were discussed, including supporting EU-funded projects with visible impact on local populations, such as Romanian-language media as part of a broader Polish-led effort.

Romania also extended invitations for upcoming events, including the NATO Industry Summit in Bucharest this November and the EU Enlargement Cities Summit in Timișoara this September. The ministers also expressed interest in holding a new Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral meeting by the end of the year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel