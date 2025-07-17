Uzbekistan’s Stock Exchange hits new heights with trading volume spike in 1H2025

Uzbekistan’s Stock Exchange saw a dramatic surge in trading volume during the first half of 2025, reaching record highs despite a decline in the number of trades. Market capitalization showed modest growth, while the UCI Index experienced a slight dip. This report highlights key developments shaping the country’s capital markets.

