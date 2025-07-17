Uzbekistan’s Hyper Partners signs major investment deal with Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 17. An Investment Agreement was signed in Bishkek between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, represented by the city’s mayor, and Hyper Partners, a company from Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Kyrgyzstan by Bishkek Mayor Aybek Junushaliev, and on behalf of the investor by Hyper Partners CEO Boburbek Usmanov.

Under the terms of the agreement, a large-scale investment project will be launched in Bishkek, featuring the construction of a multifunctional complex. The development will include a modern business center, residential and commercial spaces, hotel apartments, retail outlets, dining establishments, as well as landscaped recreational areas and parking facilities.

The project aims to enhance the city’s infrastructure, boost the capital’s investment attractiveness, create new jobs, and introduce contemporary architectural designs to Bishkek’s urban environment.

Hyper Partners is a rapidly growing company registered in Uzbekistan, specializing in real estate investment, development, and construction. In recent years, it has successfully completed several projects across Tashkent and other Central Asian cities, building a reputation as a reliable investor with a sustainable business approach. In Kyrgyzstan, the company operates through its subsidiary, LLC Turan City, which was registered in Bishkek in May 2024.