ASOSAI gains key positions on INTOSAI governing board in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17.​ The ceremony of electing representatives of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) to the Governing Board of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) for 2025-2031 was held, Trend reports.

Thу сeremony took place within the framework of the 62nd meeting of the ASOSAI Governing Board, which was held in Baku today.

Representatives of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were elected to the INTOSAI Governing Board by a majority vote of ASOSAI members.

