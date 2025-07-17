Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

ASOSAI gains key positions on INTOSAI governing board in Azerbaijan's Baku

Economy Materials 17 July 2025 15:00 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17.​ The ceremony of electing representatives of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) to the Governing Board of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) for 2025-2031 was held, Trend reports.

Thу сeremony took place within the framework of the 62nd meeting of the ASOSAI Governing Board, which was held in Baku today.

Representatives of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were elected to the INTOSAI Governing Board by a majority vote of ASOSAI members.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more