BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the first residential complex constructed in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

Residents warmly welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov from the balconies of their homes.