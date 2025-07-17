INPEX, AYALA foundation partner to transform neonatal healthcare in Kazakhstan
Photo: INPEX
INPEX North Caspian Sea, a subsidiary of INPEX Corporation, partnered with the AYALA Charity Foundation to donate neonatal medical equipment to the Neonatal Medical Center in Atyrau, Kazakhstan. The donation includes jaundice measurement devices and phototherapy lamps to improve neonatal care.
