EU pipeline gas imports fall in June, Azerbaijan emerges as only supplier with growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. EU pipeline natural gas (PNG) imports declined by 12% year-on-year in June 2025, totalling 11.5 billion cubic metres (bcm), Trend reports citing the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

According to GECF, this also marked a 5% decrease compared to the previous month. Of all suppliers, only Azerbaijan recorded a month-on-month increase in PNG exports to the EU in June, while supply from Norway continued to be affected by annual maintenance activities.

During the first half of 2025, the EU’s cumulative PNG imports reached 71 bcm, representing a 10% decline compared to the same period in 2024. Notably, PNG supply from Algeria rose by 2% year-on-year, while imports from all other suppliers declined. In June 2025, none of the EU’s five major PNG suppliers recorded a year-on-year increase in exports to the bloc.

Between January and June 2025, PNG imports into Germany rose by 5% y-o-y, accounting for almost a quarter of the region’s total imports. Belgium’s PNG imports grew by 1% y-o-y, making it the third-largest entry point for pipeline gas in the EU as of June 2025. Imports into Italy remained virtually unchanged year-on-year, representing 15% of the EU’s total pipeline gas imports so far this year.

Algeria’s pipeline gas exports increased by 2% y-o-y to each of its key European markets, Italy and Spain. Meanwhile, since April 2025, there has been a surge in net pipeline gas flows from the UK to the EU via interconnector pipelines, with UK supply rising by 15% y-o-y to reach 2.5 bcm in the first half of the year.