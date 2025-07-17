Kyrgyzstan, US push for closer parliamentary ties in key Washington talks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 17. Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States Aibek Moldogaziev held meetings with senior members of the US Congress to advance bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA.

Ambassador Moldogaziev met with Republican Congressman Robert Aderholt and Chris Socha, Head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee staff. Discussions focused on strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, trade, and regional security.

The Kyrgyz side highlighted the country's reforms aimed at raising living standards, boosting the economy, and enhancing regional integration. Proposals were made to establish direct cooperation mechanisms with the US Congress.

Congressman Aderholt expressed support for expanding parliamentary ties, while Socha emphasized the importance of deeper inter-legislative dialogue. Both sides also exchanged views on pressing regional and international matters and agreed to maintain regular contact going forward.