Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of photo exhibition dedicated to 100th anniversary of environmental protection in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. On July 16, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, participated in the opening of the "National Parks - 12 Wonders of Azerbaijan" photo exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s environmental protection efforts, Trend reports.

The exhibition, organized by IDEA Public Union at the Seaside Park, offers an inspiring photographic journey through the nature, rich flora and fauna of specially protected areas and national parks, reflecting the unique biodiversity of Azerbaijan.

The systematic environmental protection in Azerbaijan began with the establishment of the country’s first state reserve - the Goygol Nature Reserve - in 1925. Azerbaijan is currently home to 12 national parks, 9 state nature reserves, and 24 state nature sanctuaries.

National parks are a fundamental pillar of Azerbaijan’s state policy on environmental protection. In 2013, at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, the “7 Wonders of Azerbaijan” film project was launched to raise awareness of this policy. As the number of the national parks grew, the project was renamed “12 Wonders of Azerbaijan”. Most recently, by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated July 14, 2025, two more national parks - Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu - were established in Azerbaijan.

Under the guidance of Leyla Aliyeva, the project produced eight documentaries and hundreds of photos, reaching millions of viewers on social media. This photo exhibition stands as one of many impactful outcomes of that project. The photos on display not only showcase the natural wonders of Azerbaijan but also play a vital role in raising environmental awareness. They help visitors appreciate the importance of environmental protection and gain a deeper understanding of humanity’s responsibility toward the environment.

The national parks featured in the project titled “12 Wonders of Azerbaijan” span diverse geographical regions and ecosystems across the country. This collection includes Zangezur National Park named after Academician Hasan Aliyev, Aggol National Park, Shirvan National Park, Hirkan National Park, Altiaghaj National Park, Absheron National Park, Shahdag National Park, Goygol National Park, Samur-Yalama National Park, Gizilaghaj National Park, Akhar-Bakhar National Park and Ilisu National Park. These parks are crucial in safeguarding and promoting Azerbaijan’s rich natural heritage.

The photos on display throughout the summer at the Seaside Park are the work of acclaimed photographers Igor Byshnyov, Ilya Byshnyov, Natalya Teterevskaya and Nikita Byshnyov.