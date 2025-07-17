Azerbaijan counts businesses with residency status in local industrial zones for 1H2025
Photo: Economic Zones Development Agency
In the first half of 2025, 18 business entities with investments exceeding 307 million manat ($180.6 million) gained residency in Azerbaijan’s industrial zones. Projects will include producing smart TVs, electric buses, and solar power. Additionally, three entities were granted non-residency status in various industrial parks.
