Azerbaijan counts businesses with residency status in local industrial zones for 1H2025

Photo: Economic Zones Development Agency

In the first half of 2025, 18 business entities with investments exceeding 307 million manat ($180.6 million) gained residency in Azerbaijan’s industrial zones. Projects will include producing smart TVs, electric buses, and solar power. Additionally, three entities were granted non-residency status in various industrial parks.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register