BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17.​ The 63rd Governing Board meeting of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) has been confirmed to be Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The announcement was made during the 62nd meeting of ASOSAI’s Board of Directors, which was held today in Azerbaijan's Baku.

