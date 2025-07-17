Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani MFA offers its condolences to Iraq

Politics Materials 17 July 2025 11:55 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani MFA offers its condolences to Iraq

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has offered its condolences to Iraq, Trend reports.

The message was shared on the Ministry's official social media account.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire at the shopping mall in Kut, Iraq. We express heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and the Government and people of friendly Iraq. We wish patience and strength for all those grieving and a swift recovery for the injured," the post reads.

A massive fire broke out at a hypermarket in the city of Al-Kut, Iraq, leaving at least 50 people dead. In response to the tragedy, local authorities have declared a three-day mourning period.

Latest

Latest

Read more