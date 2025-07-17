China eyes closer cooperation with Azerbaijan to boost Middle Corridor competitiveness

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Relations between China and Azerbaijan are very strong and currently at their best point in history, China’s Auditor-General Hou Kai said in an interview with Trend on the sidelines of the 62nd ASOSAI Governing Board meeting in Baku.

"Political and economic ties between the two countries are solid, and I believe this is the highest level our relationship has ever reached," he noted. Hou highlighted that the close ties between the two countries have created an excellent environment for cooperation between their supreme audit institutions.

"China will definitely continue to increase its investments across Asia and remain committed to the Belt and Road Initiative. Azerbaijan is naturally one of the key countries receiving our investments, and we hope to further expand our investments there in the future," he said.

The official also pointed out Azerbaijan’s growing role as an important economic hub. "It’s no coincidence that Azerbaijan’s strategic location and favorable economic conditions enable safe and efficient cargo transport between East and West," Hou noted.

Additionally, he praised Azerbaijan’s contributions to the Middle Corridor. "I want to highlight Azerbaijan’s vital role in the Middle Corridor. We look forward to deepening our cooperation to enhance the corridor’s competitiveness," he added.