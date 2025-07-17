Kazakh Special Forces briefed on Azerbaijani-made combat drones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Bilateral meeting was convened between delegations of the Special Forces of the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to facilitate the exchange of combat experience, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting held in Azerbaijan, the sides engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on a range of issues, including weapons and ammunition, supplies, organization of units involved in operations with imaginary adversary, operational procedures, and their improvement.

The guests were provided with detailed information regarding domestically produced Azerbaijani strike drones.

Subsequently, during the demonstration exercise held at the Combined Forces Training Range, participants watched the combat use of weapons and supplies, as well as the tactical maneuvers of the units.

At the conclusion of the event, commemorative gifts were presented to the visiting delegates.