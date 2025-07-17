Iran’s imports from Türkiye experience fluctuations in 1H2025

Iran’s imports from Türkiye rose in value but fell in volume during the first quarter of the Iranian year, reaching nearly $2 billion and 1.6 million tons. Despite this, overall non-oil imports to Iran declined by around 12% in value and 4% in volume compared to last year.

