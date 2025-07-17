Estonia to pull troops out of Iraq’s inherent resolve operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur visited Iraq this week, and met with the Iraqi counterpart, the President and Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, as well as commanders of NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) and Operation Inherent Resolve, Trend reports.

In the course of the meetings, Minister Pevkur announced that Estonia will conclude its participation in Operation Inherent Resolve later this year.

Based in Erbil, Minister Pevkur also met with Estonian military personnel stationed in the region and thanked them for their service in the coalition mission.

“Recent developments in the Middle East certainly impact the already fragile security environment, but the situation in Iraq remains stable. This stability allows us to end our military contribution to the coalition and focus on strengthening Estonia’s defense capabilities next year,” said Minister Pevkur.

Pevkur emphasized the valuable experience gained in Iraq, where Estonia has contributed significantly to regional stability over the years.

“Though our role in the coalition is ending, Estonia remains committed to supporting international security and stands ready to assist allies when needed,” he added.

As part of the visit, Minister Pevkur also met with NATO Mission Iraq Commander, French Major General Christophe Hintzy, and Operation Inherent Resolve Commander, U.S. Major General Kevin C. Leahy, to discuss the future of both missions.

He also held talks with Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the regional security situation.

Estonia has been contributing to Operation Inherent Resolve since April 2023 with military advisors, an infantry company, and support units.

The mission remains Estonia’s largest foreign deployment, with up to 110 personnel authorized by parliamentary mandate. Estonia’s participation is expected to end by September 2025.

Estonia will continue contributing to the NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) in Baghdad with one staff officer, supporting capacity-building efforts for Iraq’s defense sector and enhancing the alliance’s southern flank security.