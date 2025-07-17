ASOSAI seat represents trust in Azerbaijan’s audit system - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Hosting the 62nd meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) in Baku is both an honor and a responsibility for Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening session in Baku, Gulmammadov emphasized that the Chamber of Accounts is strongly committed to adopting international best practices, enhancing the exchange of knowledge and information, and deepening regional cooperation.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s election to the ASOSAI Governing Board is a vote of confidence and a call for more active engagement in the organization’s future work.

Gulmammadov added that strengthening the exchange of expertise among supreme audit institutions will help establish more structured and effective collaboration. He also highlighted the public financial management reforms underway in Azerbaijan and reaffirmed the country’s dedication to international cooperation.