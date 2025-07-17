Azerbaijan boosts imports of RON92 in 6M2025

Azerbaijan significantly increased its imports of "AI-92" gasoline in the first five months of 2025, bringing in around 83,000 tons worth roughly $64 million — more than eight times higher than the same period last year. In contrast, the country exported a small amount of this fuel, totaling just over 2,000 tons to two neighboring countries.

