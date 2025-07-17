Azerbaijan boosts imports of RON92 in 6M2025
Azerbaijan significantly increased its imports of "AI-92" gasoline in the first five months of 2025, bringing in around 83,000 tons worth roughly $64 million — more than eight times higher than the same period last year. In contrast, the country exported a small amount of this fuel, totaling just over 2,000 tons to two neighboring countries.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy