Azerbaijan increases economic investments despite Switzerland’s decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The volume of Swiss foreign direct investments attracted to the Azerbaijani economy amounted to $10.7 million in the first quarter of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank show that in comparison with the same period of 2024, investments from the mentioned country in Azerbaijan's economy decreased by $1.8 million, or 14.6 percent. In the first quarter of 2024, the volume of foreign direct investment from Switzerland to Azerbaijan totaled $12.6 million.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan invested $9.1 million in the Swiss economy over the reporting period, which is $3.2 million or 54.3 percent more than the previous year. In the first quarter of last year, this sum equaled $5.9 million.

The share of Swiss investments in the total volume of foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan amounted to 0.7 percent in the first three months of the current year. This country accounted for 2.9 percent of the share of foreign investments.

Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy exceeded $1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025. This is by $10.4 million or 0.7 percent more compared to the same period of 2024.

At the same time, the volume of foreign direct investments directed from Azerbaijan to the economy of foreign countries for the reporting year amounted to $315.1 million, which is by $15.3 million or 4.6 percent less than the indicator of the same period of 2024.