Latvia launches major expansion at Riga freeport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. In the coming years, at least seven new companies—ranging from cargo terminals and logistics centers to energy enterprises and smart manufacturing—will begin operations in Riga’s Kundziņsala, one of the fastest-growing areas of the Freeport of Riga, Trend reports.

The expansion is expected to create close to 800 new jobs and attract a minimum of 500 million euros in investment, laying the foundation for a future-proof business ecosystem focused on sustainable energy, modern industry, and intelligent logistics.

One of the region’s cornerstone developments is the first renewable fuel production facility in the Baltics. Operated by Amber Flow Fuels, this 120 million euros investment will produce hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

With 120 high-skilled jobs expected, the plant aims to begin production in 2027, contributing to Latvia’s green transition goals and climate neutrality.

Kundziņsala is also emerging as a key site for wind energy technology manufacturing. With support from the European Regional Development Fund and the Latvian government, an industrial zone for offshore and onshore wind technology will be developed in the northern part of Kundziņsala by 2029.

"Kundziņsala is not just a place on the map—it represents Latvia’s ambition to become a smart industry crossroads in Europe. This project shows that the state, local government, and businesses can jointly create a sustainable and internationally competitive environment," said Minister for Economics Viktors Valaini.

Among other expected benefits are 160 million euros in exports, 650 new jobs in the wind technology sector, and at least 7.8 million euros in annual tax contributions.

In addition to its green energy transformation, the Freeport of Riga continues to serve as a strategic logistics partner, enhancing transport connectivity through multimodal infrastructure upgrades.

A new overpass connecting Sarkandaugava to Kundziņsala is under construction and will open in 2026. It will improve direct access to Riga’s arterial road network, reduce freight traffic in the city center, and enhance overall urban mobility.

A state-of-the-art access control terminal is also underway in Kundziņsala, featuring automated lanes, digital cargo data exchange, vehicle recognition technology, and seamless integration with customs systems—making it one of Europe’s most modern port entry points.

Already handling 72 percent of all seaborne container cargo in Latvia, Kundziņsala is home to some of the port’s most advanced container and bulk terminals. Several companies are currently expanding their warehouses and cargo yards to meet growing demand.

“Ports have always been a strategic asset for any country, and Kundziņsala is a textbook example of how we can use them wisely—for economic security, energy independence, and as a platform for critical industries of the future," noted Ansis Zeltiņš, CEO of the Freeport of Riga.

Government ministers, city officials, business leaders, and media representatives visited Kundziņsala this week to explore the development vision and tour existing and upcoming projects that are reshaping the area into the new centerpiece of Riga’s industrial future.