Kazakhstan sets sights on Italy’s innovation to boost investment strategy

Photo: Samruk Kazyna's official telegram account

The event "Italy meets Kazakhstan" was held in Astana to foster economic ties between Italian and Kazakh businesses, organized by CDP with support from the Italian Embassy and ITA. Key sectors discussed included energy, infrastructure, and technology. Samruk-Kazyna’s Saltanat Satzhan emphasized the strong bilateral partnership and collaboration with major Italian firms.

