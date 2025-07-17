Kazakhstan sets sights on Italy’s innovation to boost investment strategy
Photo: Samruk Kazyna's official telegram account
The event "Italy meets Kazakhstan" was held in Astana to foster economic ties between Italian and Kazakh businesses, organized by CDP with support from the Italian Embassy and ITA. Key sectors discussed included energy, infrastructure, and technology. Samruk-Kazyna’s Saltanat Satzhan emphasized the strong bilateral partnership and collaboration with major Italian firms.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy