Unibank approves sustainability strategy 2025–2029 and sustainability policy

Unibank has approved a comprehensive Sustainability Strategy for the period 2025–2029, along with an accompanying Sustainability Policy. These documents outline the Bank’s strategic priorities aimed at creating long-term value in line with national development goals, international ESG standards, and emerging market trends. The Strategy has also been reviewed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), ensuring its alignment with international best practices in sustainable finance.

The adoption of this framework comes in response to key developments such as the promotion of a green economy, Azerbaijan’s commitments under COP29 and the Paris Agreement, and the country’s "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development." The Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s guidance on sustainable finance, as well as evolving expectations from international partners, have also played a pivotal role in shaping Unibank’s structured and forward-looking approach.

The Strategy is built around five core pillars:

Corporate governance and culture Sustainable financial products Risk management and internal controls Stakeholder engagement Transparency and accountability

Each pillar is aligned with the Bank’s ESG commitments and aims to contribute—directly or indirectly—to 6 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Unibank has also established a dedicated sustainability governance framework in line with global best practices and international recommendations. Relevant committees have been formed at both the Supervisory Board and Management Board levels to ensure effective oversight and coordination of the strategy’s implementation.

The Bank has already taken concrete steps in this direction. In 2024, Unibank became the first institution in the country to issue a green bond aligned with international standards. In addition, a Sustainable Finance Framework—defining the key principles for selecting green and social projects, allocating proceeds, and ensuring transparency—was developed based on leading international practices and approved by the Supervisory Board on July 19, 2024.

Updates on the implementation of the Strategy will be regularly published in the dedicated sustainability section of Unibank’s official website.

More details: https://unibank.az/sustain/index?language=en