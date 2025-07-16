Azerbaijan’s HPPs deliver notable production growth in 6M2025
Photo: Azertaj
Azerbaijan's hydroelectric power plants increased electricity production by nearly 18 percent in the first half of the year, generating approximately 1.9 billion kWh. This growth contributed to an overall rise in the country’s electricity output, which reached nearly 13.9 billion kWh during the same period.
