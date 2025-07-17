Kazakhstan expands logistics capabilities with Kostanay complex launch

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Construction has started on the "Tobyl" transport and logistics complex in Kostanay, northern Kazakhstan. Covering 133.6 hectares with investments of 64 billion tenge (about $121.6 million), the complex will handle up to 400,000 containers or 11 million tons of cargo annually. Integrated into major international transport corridors, it aims to boost trade with China, Europe, and Central Asia.

