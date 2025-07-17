Azerbaijan rolls out application platform for 'Industry 4.0 Readiness' program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The industry4.az portal, intended for registration in the "Industry 4.0 Readiness" Program, has been made available to the public in Azerbaijan to strengthen the capabilities of local businesses to accelerate their technological transformation, the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) told Trend.

The "Industry 4.0 Readiness" Program aims to increase the efficiency of enterprises and support their long-term sustainable development through the application and adoption of technologies. The program is also of strategic importance for contributing to the development of the digital economy in the country.

The following activities are envisaged within the framework of the program:

Assessment of the existing technological capabilities and potential of companies;

Preparation of roadmaps for technological transformation;

Allocating the necessary financial support for the implementation of the roadmap;

Strengthening technological knowledge and skills;

Providing implementation support.

Enterprises can register on industry4.az platform by submitting initial information. Businesses that successfully pass the preliminary selection stage will have the opportunity to receive comprehensive support within the program. The duration of the program for each business will be three to four months.

Apply now and become part of the technological transformation process: www.industry4.az

