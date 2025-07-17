Kazakhstan, South Korea ink agreement to strengthen statistical collaboration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 17. The National Bank of Kazakhstan and the Bank of Korea have signed a bilateral agreement on the exchange of expert experience, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s National Bank.

A delegation from the Bank of Korea arrived with the purpose of providing technical assistance in improving external sector statistics, including the balance of payments, international investment position, and external debt statistics.

In the course of the visit, the following activities were held:

A collegial seminar with specialists from both sides.

Signing of a bilateral agreement on the exchange of expert experience and information.

This cooperation aims to improve the quality and accuracy of statistical data, which contributes to strengthening financial stability and developing international cooperation.

In 2024, investment relations between Kazakhstan and South Korea significantly strengthened, reflecting the strategic partnership between the countries. The volume of direct investments from Korea to Kazakhstan amounted to $1.2 billion, making the Republic of Korea the third-largest investor in the country’s economy.