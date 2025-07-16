Uzbek enterprises strengthen presence in global renewable energy projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 16. The Uzeltechsanoat Association, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, organized a series of meetings with major international investment companies specializing in renewable energy, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on expanding the participation of Uzbek enterprises in renewable energy supply chains and increasing the share of locally produced components in these projects.

On the first day, representatives from leading global companies, including ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia), AMEA Power and Masdar (UAE), Universal Energy (China), and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Japan), as well as their key contractors, such as Larsen & Toubro, Power China Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited (HDEC), Jackson Green, Dongfang Electric Corporation, and SEPCO III, held direct negotiations with local manufacturers.

During the meetings, Uzbek producers showcased the technological capabilities of their enterprises, presented their product portfolios, and demonstrated their production capacity, responding in detail to questions from international partners.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, increase the use of local content in future projects, and develop long-term industrial partnerships. These efforts are expected to boost the presence of Uzbek-made products in the renewable energy sector and enhance the country’s manufacturing potential.