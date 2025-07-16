Etihad Airways to launch flights to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced the launch of seven new routes as part of its ongoing strategy to attract more direct traffic to Abu Dhabi, Trend reports.

Among the newly unveiled destinations is the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, with flights set to begin on March 2, 2026.

The route to Baku will operate with a weekly frequency of ten flights, underscoring Etihad’s commitment to strengthening ties with fast-growing and culturally dynamic regions.

“Our goal is clear — we want to bring more people directly to Abu Dhabi,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer. “These new routes connect us to fast-growing, culturally rich regions and will help stimulate demand for tourism and trade in the UAE’s capital.”