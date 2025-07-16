Azerbaijan’s independent power plants boost energy production in 1Q2025
Photo: State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy
Azerbaijan’s electricity production from independent power plants rose by 8.5% in the first half of 2025, reaching 1.512 billion kWh, reflecting growing energy sector dynamism. The notable increase in renewable energy generation underscores the country’s commitment to diversifying its energy mix and supporting sustainable economic growth.
