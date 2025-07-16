Kazakhstan’s housing market heats up with more individual home deals in Jun. 2025
Photo: Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In June 2025, individual house transactions in Kazakhstan rose by 1.3 percent to 7,844, with the highest growth in Pavlodar (+20.1 percent), Zhetysu (+19.4 percent), and Aktobe (+13.2 percent) regions. Compared to May, house transactions increased by 99, while apartment transactions in multi-unit buildings dropped by 3.1 percent to 25,429.
