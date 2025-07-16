Kazakhstan, China advance Middle Corridor connectivity with new port project

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region

Governor of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region, Nurdaulet Kilybay, met with Chinese company leaders from Zhongyun Guoji and Goyu Uchan to discuss building a large logistics hub and modern seaport in Aktau. The project, fully funded by China, aims to enhance the region’s transport potential and strengthen the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register