Kazakhstan, China advance Middle Corridor connectivity with new port project
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region
Governor of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region, Nurdaulet Kilybay, met with Chinese company leaders from Zhongyun Guoji and Goyu Uchan to discuss building a large logistics hub and modern seaport in Aktau. The project, fully funded by China, aims to enhance the region’s transport potential and strengthen the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy