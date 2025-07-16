Kazakh insurance brokers make waves entering Azerbaijan’s market
Two major insurance brokers from Kazakhstan, "Marsh" and "Aon Kazakhstan," have been officially registered by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan to operate in the local market. This marks the third foreign broker to enter the Azerbaijani insurance sector this year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy