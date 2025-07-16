Uzbek-Hungarian talks focus on nuclear energy and industrial collaboration

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 16. Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Khurram Teshabayev, held a meeting with a Hungarian delegation led by Csaba Marosvári, Deputy State Secretary for Energy Security at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by Azim Akhmedkhadzhayev, Director of the Agency for the Development of Nuclear Energy Uzatom, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps and the business community.

Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in the field of nuclear energy and exploring broader industrial cooperation. Special emphasis was placed on technological exchange and the development of joint business initiatives aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening relations and promoting sustainable development through strategic partnerships.

Meanwhile, the total portfolio of joint investment projects between Uzbekistan and Hungary exceeds $500 million, with additional initiatives and projects worth more than 1.5 billion euros presented during the visit.