Tajikistan and China reaffirm strategic ties ahead of SCO summit

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 16. Tajikistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen strategic cooperation during a high-level meeting between the countries' foreign ministers, Trend reports via MFA of Tajikistan.

Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Mukhriddin met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, a member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, in Tianjin to discuss the ongoing implementation of agreements reached during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s 2024 state visit to Dushanbe and the June 2025 meeting of both heads of state in Astana.

According to Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry, the talks focused on expanding cooperation across various sectors and aligning bilateral efforts with the strategic priorities agreed by the two presidents.

The ministers also reviewed joint work within international and regional organizations, placing particular emphasis on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Both sides stressed the importance of preparations for the upcoming SCO summit, set to take place in Tianjin in September 2025.