Uzbekistan, Malaysia join forces to advance Islamic finance regulation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 16. A delegation from Uzbekistan held a meeting with the management of the Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia) and discussed key areas of cooperation in Islamic banking and financial regulation, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged insights on Bank Negara Malaysia’s experience in the licensing, supervision, and regulation of Islamic banks and financial institutions. Particular attention was given to the mechanisms used to ensure compliance with Shariah principles and effective liquidity management within the Islamic financial system.

The parties also shared updates on ongoing regulatory reforms, internal legal frameworks, and practical tools used to strengthen financial oversight in their respective countries.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to deepen cooperation between the central banks of Uzbekistan and Malaysia. Future collaboration will focus on knowledge-sharing initiatives and the exchange of best practices in the regulation and development of Islamic finance.

Meanwhile, the meeting marks an important step in strengthening bilateral ties and fostering a more integrated approach to Islamic financial regulation in the region.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the trade volume between Uzbekistan and Malaysia surged by 25 percent, a testament to the blossoming growth of their multifaceted alliance.