Kazakhstan taps South Korea’s YPP for major green hydrogen project

Photo: Kazakh Invest

Azamat Kozhanov of Kazakh Invest met with Jeon Man Baek of South Korea's YPP Corporation to sign a framework agreement on a green hydrogen project in Kazakhstan. The $3.1 billion initiative, in partnership with EPS Engineering, includes building 2 GW of wind and solar capacity and aims to produce 75,000 tons of green hydrogen and 310,000 tons of green ammonia annually.

