Azerbaijan reveals power output from solid waste incineration plant
In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan’s solid waste incineration plant generated 134.5 million kWh of electricity, showing a slight year-on-year decline of 0.4%. Despite this marginal dip, the country's overall electricity production rose by 2.2%, reflecting stable energy sector performance with diversified sources, including waste-to-energy.
